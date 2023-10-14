ADVERTISEMENT

House rules were followed, says Tamil Nadu Speaker

October 14, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Srikrishna L 2193

There was no violation or deviation of House rules during the just concluded brief session, said Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

Responding to a query on former AIADMK minister D. Jayakumar’s allegation that the Speaker was partial in conducting the affairs in the Assembly, Mr. Appavu said that neither the laid out guidelines nor the rules of the House were violated as described by the AIADMK leader.

The AIADMK MLAs were evicted from the Assembly and Mr. Jayakumar had described the Speaker’s action as “partial”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US