House rules were followed, says Tamil Nadu Speaker

October 14, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

There was no violation or deviation of House rules during the just concluded brief session, said Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

Responding to a query on former AIADMK minister D. Jayakumar’s allegation that the Speaker was partial in conducting the affairs in the Assembly, Mr. Appavu said that neither the laid out guidelines nor the rules of the House were violated as described by the AIADMK leader.

The AIADMK MLAs were evicted from the Assembly and Mr. Jayakumar had described the Speaker’s action as “partial”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.