HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

House rules were followed, says Tamil Nadu Speaker

October 14, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Srikrishna L 2193

There was no violation or deviation of House rules during the just concluded brief session, said Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

Responding to a query on former AIADMK minister D. Jayakumar’s allegation that the Speaker was partial in conducting the affairs in the Assembly, Mr. Appavu said that neither the laid out guidelines nor the rules of the House were violated as described by the AIADMK leader.

The AIADMK MLAs were evicted from the Assembly and Mr. Jayakumar had described the Speaker’s action as “partial”.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.