House pattas distributed to Narikuravars

February 20, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL

District Collector S. Visakan handed over free house site pattas to 31 Narikuravar families of E. Chittoor village on Monday during the weekly grievances redressal meeting held at Collectorate.

According to a press release, two beneficiaries from Sevugampatti village in Nilakottai taluk, and the families of martyrs of freedom struggle and language struggle from Kanavaipatti received house pattas.

Industrial loan assistance worth ₹4 lakh was disbursed to 10 differently-abled people on behalf of Dindigul Central Cooperative Bank. Twenty beneficiaries received loan assistance of ₹6.25 lakh each on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation Limited (TAMCO), added the release.

The Collector received a total of 280 petitions from the public during the grievances redressal meeting. District Revenue Officer V. Latha and others were present.