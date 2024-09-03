ADVERTISEMENT

House panel to visit Tirunelveli on September 4

Published - September 03, 2024 08:25 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee led by Vedasanthur MLA S. Gandhirajan will visit the district on Wednesday (September 4).

 An official statement said the Committee will inspect the projects being implemented by the departments of agriculture, animal husbandry, backward, most backward class and minorities’ welfare, cooperation, highways, prisons, municipal administration, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment and forest and review the expenses made so far.

 The Committee will also review the duration for execution of the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US