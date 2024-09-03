House panel to visit Tirunelveli on September 4

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee led by Vedasanthur MLA S. Gandhirajan will visit the district on Wednesday (September 4).

An official statement said the Committee will inspect the projects being implemented by the departments of agriculture, animal husbandry, backward, most backward class and minorities’ welfare, cooperation, highways, prisons, municipal administration, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment and forest and review the expenses made so far.

The Committee will also review the duration for execution of the project.

