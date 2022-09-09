House burgled

Special Correspondent
September 09, 2022 18:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

THENI

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified persons decamped with valuables including 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh from a locked home in Theni.

A. P. Rajaram, 75, a turmeric merchant of Pankajam House Street, Theni, said that he had gone to Thoothukudi on September 7 along with his family and stayed in their daughter’s house. Their domestic help informed him that the lock of the house was found broken. He returned home the next day and found that some people had gained entry into the house and taken away jewellery from the almirah, which was under lock and key.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A senior officer, who visited the scene of crime, said that some known people, who were aware of the movement of the inmates, could have committed the crime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app