House burgled

THENI

Unidentified persons decamped with valuables including 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh from a locked home in Theni.

A. P. Rajaram, 75, a turmeric merchant of Pankajam House Street, Theni, said that he had gone to Thoothukudi on September 7 along with his family and stayed in their daughter’s house. Their domestic help informed him that the lock of the house was found broken. He returned home the next day and found that some people had gained entry into the house and taken away jewellery from the almirah, which was under lock and key.

A senior officer, who visited the scene of crime, said that some known people, who were aware of the movement of the inmates, could have committed the crime.