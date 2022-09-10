House burgled, 56 sovereigns of jewellery stolen in Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified burglars stole 56 sovereigns of gold jewellery after breaking into a house at Lake Area in Mattuthavani here on Saturday. Police said Franklin Rupan Jabaraj (52), who works as a lecturer at a private college, had gone to the college after locking his house. When he returned in the evening, he found the locks broken open and the jewellery kept in the almirah missing. The police collected CCTV camera footage, which showed two persons entering the house, an officer said. Further investigation is on.