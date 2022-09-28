House burgled, 30 sovereigns of jewellery stolen

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
September 28, 2022 16:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified persons burgled a house at Nethaji Nagar in Palani in the district on Tuesday evening. Gold jewellery weighing 30 sovereigns and ₹ 9 lakh in cash were stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palani town police said that the complainant K. Ranganathan, 50, along with his family, was out of station when the burglary took place. Upon returning home after the two-day trip, he found the house’s front door was broken open and the valuables were missing.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Fingerprint expert and a dog squad were called on, the police said. A case was registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app