Madurai

House burgled, 30 sovereigns of jewellery stolen

Unidentified persons burgled a house at Nethaji Nagar in Palani in the district on Tuesday evening. Gold jewellery weighing 30 sovereigns and ₹ 9 lakh in cash were stolen.

Palani town police said that the complainant K. Ranganathan, 50, along with his family, was out of station when the burglary took place. Upon returning home after the two-day trip, he found the house’s front door was broken open and the valuables were missing.

Fingerprint expert and a dog squad were called on, the police said. A case was registered.


