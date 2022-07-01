Hours after release from jail, history-sheeter hacked to death

Within hours of his release from the central prison here, a history-sheeter, N. Sakthivel alias Gundaru, was hacked to death by an unidentified gang near Sholavandan on Thursday evening.

The police said Sakthivel, who had got a history-sheet in Tirumangalam Town police station, was released from the jail on bail on Thursday.

“He had called his wife to tell her that he was not going to Tirumangalam, but Dindigul,” a police officer said.

While he was going on a motorbike, a car knocked down the bike on Tirumangalam to Sholavandan Road near Karuppukoil. Later, an armed gang that got out of the car inflicted multiple cut injuries on him, in which he was killed on the spot at around 5.30 p.m.

Stating that Sakthivel was picked up by one person from the jail and was taken on the motorbike, the police said the unidentified person was missing.

The police said Sakthivel was accused in 14 crime cases including three murder cases. The body has been taken to Government Rajaji Hospital.