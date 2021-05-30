Hotels closed for a week in Srivilliputtur

Srivilliputtur

With

more people coming out of their houses during the intensified lockdown in the guise of buying take-away food from big hotels and small eateries, the administration has closed all eateries for a week from Sunday.

“Over 100 eateries are closed. Today, the crowd on the road has come down drastically,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Namasivayam.

“We were really struggling to control the crowd at every eatery in the town as people wait for long hours to get their food packed,” an official from Srivilliputtur Municipality said.

The town has got around 80 active positive cases and two containment zones. “The hotels have been allowed to supply food to regular customers, especially elderly people. Similarly, they can meet their orders for marriages,” said Tahsildar R. Saravanan.

The officials held a meeting with hotel owners on Saturday in which it was unanimously resolved to down the shutters till June 7.

“The hoteliers were neither able to contain the crowd nor regulate them in maintaining social distancing. Besides, the workers violated the mask rule,” another official said.

Many of them also did not stick to the permitted timings. With no food delivery mechanism available in the town, the hoteliers did not have the manpower to deliver food at customers’ doorsteps, the DSP said.

The municipality has already taken up door-to-door survey of residents having fever and suffering from comorbidities. Vaccination for people below 45 years of age was also being undertaken.