Hotels and tea shops get ready for opening after lockdown

MADURAI

08 June 2020 07:59 IST

Most proprietors, however, say they will take at least six months to bounce back

oOwners of hotels and tea shops here are gearing up to open their establishments on Monday after two and a half months since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown. They are getting tables cleaned, their premises disinfected and hand sanitisers available. However, they are not hoping to see many customers on day one.

A meeting between owners of hotels and tea shops and Collector T.G. Vinay was held on Saturday to discuss the guidelines issued by the State government. Hotel and tea shop owners agreed to ensure gloves for their employees and masks for employees and customers, sanitisers at the entrance and run their establishments at 50% capacity. They, however, were miffed at the order to shut shop at 8 p.m.

District president of Tamil Nadu Hotel Owners’ Association K.L. Kumar said many in the city had their dinner only at 8 p.m. “We request the government to give us an hour’s extension,” he said.

The district administration called for disinfection five times a day, necessitating closure of hotels five times.

“We cannot spray disinfectants when people are eating. An effective solution must be found,” he said.

K. Ibrahim, proprietor of Subam Coffee Bar, said the move to open tea shops and provide seating arrangement would be useful for them. “It has been difficult to procure thermometer guns. To admit people, we need to check their body temperature. I wonder how everyone is going to do this,” he said.

Most of the proprietors, however, believe that it will take time to rebuild customer confidence.

“People are not yet ready to eat out,” says State secretary of Tamil Nadu Hotel Owners’ Association R. Srinivasan.

Mr. Kumar said people might begin enjoying themselves at restaurants again only next year. “Dining out is considered an enjoyable experience usually. However, with the COVID-19 scare, only those who really crave the food at restaurants will come out. Until then, we must wait,” he said.

The association members said they were heavily dependent on their loyal customer base to pull through these hard times.

Mr. Srinivasan said small hotels could not run advertisement campaigns to boost customer confidence.

“It will take a minimum of six months for us to bounce back. We have to pay electricity bill, rent and salaries of workers although only half the people are working and only half the capacity can be filled at restaurants,” he said.