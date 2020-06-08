Madurai

Hotels and tea shops get ready for opening after lockdown

Sprucing up: Employees engaged in cleaning furniture at a hotel in Mattuthavani in Madurai on Sunday.

Sprucing up: Employees engaged in cleaning furniture at a hotel in Mattuthavani in Madurai on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: G_Moorthy

Most proprietors, however, say they will take at least six months to bounce back

oOwners of hotels and tea shops here are gearing up to open their establishments on Monday after two and a half months since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown. They are getting tables cleaned, their premises disinfected and hand sanitisers available. However, they are not hoping to see many customers on day one.

A meeting between owners of hotels and tea shops and Collector T.G. Vinay was held on Saturday to discuss the guidelines issued by the State government. Hotel and tea shop owners agreed to ensure gloves for their employees and masks for employees and customers, sanitisers at the entrance and run their establishments at 50% capacity. They, however, were miffed at the order to shut shop at 8 p.m.

District president of Tamil Nadu Hotel Owners’ Association K.L. Kumar said many in the city had their dinner only at 8 p.m. “We request the government to give us an hour’s extension,” he said.

The district administration called for disinfection five times a day, necessitating closure of hotels five times.

“We cannot spray disinfectants when people are eating. An effective solution must be found,” he said.

K. Ibrahim, proprietor of Subam Coffee Bar, said the move to open tea shops and provide seating arrangement would be useful for them. “It has been difficult to procure thermometer guns. To admit people, we need to check their body temperature. I wonder how everyone is going to do this,” he said.

Most of the proprietors, however, believe that it will take time to rebuild customer confidence.

“People are not yet ready to eat out,” says State secretary of Tamil Nadu Hotel Owners’ Association R. Srinivasan.

Mr. Kumar said people might begin enjoying themselves at restaurants again only next year. “Dining out is considered an enjoyable experience usually. However, with the COVID-19 scare, only those who really crave the food at restaurants will come out. Until then, we must wait,” he said.

The association members said they were heavily dependent on their loyal customer base to pull through these hard times.

Mr. Srinivasan said small hotels could not run advertisement campaigns to boost customer confidence.

“It will take a minimum of six months for us to bounce back. We have to pay electricity bill, rent and salaries of workers although only half the people are working and only half the capacity can be filled at restaurants,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 8:01:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/hotels-and-tea-shops-get-ready-for-opening-after-lockdown/article31776008.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY