Hotelier kidnapped in Batlagundu, rescued near Madurai

Police arrest seven persons, seize a car and weapons

In a swift operation, a special police team rescued a hotelier, who was allegedly kidnapped by an armed gang at Batlagundu in Dindigul district, from a secluded place in Kariapatti near Madurai on Tuesday.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Jayakishore, the son of the hotelier, said his father Anbuselvam left home for his early morning stroll, but did not return. The victim was running a posh hotel on Periyakulam Road here.

When a special police team, led by Sub-Inspector Dayanidhi, scanned the CCTV footages obtained from the area, it spotted the footwear worn by Mr. Anbuselvam lying near the suspected scene of crime. Then the team chased the gang, which proceeded towards Madurai. Tracking the mobile phone of the victim, the police located them at Kariapatti.

The police forcibly entered a building and found the victim kept in a room. Based on his statement, the police nabbed the gang members. A senior police officer said preliminary inquiries indicated that financial transactions between a Chennai-based businessman and Anbuselvam had led to the latter’s kidnap.

The accused were identified as Vellaichami, 46, a contractor in Dindigul district; Siva, 38, of Periyakulam; Prabhakaran, 35, and Vijay, 23, of Virudhunagar; Vadivel, 32, of Perayur in Madurai district; Mani, 41, of Tirupuvanam of Sivaganga district; and Balamurugan, 56, of Palanganatham in Madurai. They were taken to Batlagundu police station. The police also seized a car and weapons allegedly used by the gang.

The police said at least three of the accused were closely watching Mr. Anbuselvam’s movements for about a week before committing the crime. Further investigation was on.