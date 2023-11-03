ADVERTISEMENT

Hotel worker murdered in Thoothukudi

November 03, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Eral police have arrested a ‘parotta’ master for allegedly murdering a hotel worker.

 Police said Sivasooriyan, 25, of Kalakkad in Tirunelveli district was working in a hotel near Eral bus stand as the ‘parotta’ master. When a customer complained about the quality of ‘parotta’ served to him on Thursday night, hotel worker Sekar, 64, of Ammapettai in Thanjavur district asked Sivasooriyan to prepare ‘parotta’ properly.

 Agitated over this, Sivasooriyan picked-up a heated argument with Sekar and left the hotel in a huff.

 When the hotel workers including Sekar were cleaning the hotel around 1 a.m. after the end of the day’s business, Sivasooriyan came to the hotel again and allegedly attacked Sekar with firewood, in which the victim died on the spot.

 Eral police have arrested Sivasooriyan.

