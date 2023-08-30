ADVERTISEMENT

Hotel worker held for stealing mobile phones from police station in Tirunelveli

August 30, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tirunelveli Town police have arrested a youth who allegedly stole two mobile phones from the police station in the small hours of Wednesday.

An unidentified person, who entered Tirunelveli Town police station located on West Car Street around 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday, took the police station mobile phone and the mobile phone of a Special Sub-Inspector without being noticed by the policemen on duty.

When the policemen found the mobile phones missing, they called fingerprint experts, who lifted samples from the scene of crime. The police also collected CCTV footages from the police station and the nearby shops to identify the person.

“He has been identified as Ibrahim, 30, of Ervadi in the district, who is working as a ‘parota’ master in an eatery. Since the police slapped a fine on him for traffic rule violation on Tuesday night, he stole the mobile phones from the police station,” the police said.

Ibrahim was arrested on Wednesday evening.

