Hotel worker held for murdering trader

September 26, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A hotel worker has been arrested for allegedly beating to death a readymade garment trader.

 Police said readymade garment trader L. Alagar, 38, of Kamaraj Nagar in Puthiyamputhur near here had developed enmity with his friend and hotel worker Murugesan, 43, of the same area after a recent altercation between them when they attended a wedding reception. As an argument broke out between them on September 24 night, Murugesan allegedly assaulted Alagar with a club in which the latter sustained serious injuries.

 Even as Alagar was undergoing treatment in the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, he died on Tuesday.

The Puthiyamputhur police have arrested Murugesan.

