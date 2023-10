October 13, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - TENKASI:

A hotel worker was found dead, with cut injuries on his head, near Puliyangudi in the district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Mariappan, 38, of Vasudevanallur. He worked as a snacks master in a hotel. Passers-by, who noticed the body of Mariappan, alerted the Puliyangudi police, who sent the body for post-mortem.

Police suspect that Mariappan may have been murdered while he was consuming liquor in a liquor shop nearby, A case has been registered.