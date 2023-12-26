GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hotel rooms in Kanniyakumari fully booked

December 26, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau
Around 2,000 people took the hour-long ride on the sea from Kanniyakumari to Vattakottai this holiday season.

Around 2,000 people took the hour-long ride on the sea from Kanniyakumari to Vattakottai this holiday season.

Starting with the long weekend that extended till Christmas on Monday (December 25) to the New year, all rooms in hotels and resorts in Kanniyakumari are full this holiday season.

Tourism Department officials said here on Tuesday that after the heavy downpour in the middle of December (14/15), which dashed the hopes of tourist arrivals, the swift restoration exercise instilled confidence among people that many of the cancellations were revoked in hotels and resorts. In the last three days alone, close to 27,000 visitors had taken boat ride to Vivekananda Rock in Kanniyakumari.

There was also a good number of visitors at Mukkadal Sangamam, Sri Bhagavathi Amman Temple and other beaches and tourist spots at the Land’s End. This holiday season saw around 2,000 people taking the hour-long ride on the sea to Vattakottai. It is being planned to extend the boat ride by another 30 minutes, an official said.

Hotel rooms have been booked by people from all over Tamil Nadu and also Kerala. With the Sabarimala season on, there is a heavy rush of Ayyappa devotees at the Bhagavathi Amman temple. The rush will continue for another fortnight, till ‘maharajothi’ event at Sabarimala.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.