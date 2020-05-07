Hotel rooms identified for foreign returnees in Dindigul

Collector M. Vijayalakshmi on Thursday said 4,496 beds in 36 private hotels had been identified in the district to accomodate foreign returnees.

Presiding over a meeting with hoteliers and representatives from the hotel owners association, the Collector said that as per a government circular, each district had to identify hotels (with boarding/lodging) so that foreign returnees belonging to the respective city/towns/districts could be accommodated for 14 days as per the Health Ministry protocol mandated for COVID-19.

Hoteliers willing to rent their rooms for quarantine purposes were asked to come forward at the meeting. They were told that payment would be made to them directly by the foreign returnees.

On the basis of their consent, 4,496 beds from 36 private hotels were ready in Dindigul town, Kodaikanal and other parts of the district, officials said.

The hotels were categorised as A, B and C on the basis of tariff and foreign returnees could stay in a room of their choice in isolation for the mandated period. They should confine themselves to their rooms and not venture out. In the event of non-cooperation, hoteliers should inform the authorities.

Later, the Collector told reporters that they were making the arrangements to meet any eventuality. If people stranded abroad returned home, they could be quarantined in the hotels for a brief period.

Some educational institutions in the district had also been identified to accommodate foreign returnees willing to shell out money for their stay. The government would give them free space in educational institutions, which would also house those with COVID-19 symptoms, but not positive patients, she said.

With the rise in number of positive patients, the city was witnessing increase in containment zones. At the same time, those who had completed the quarantine period were being allowed to go or the restrictions were relaxed, the Collector added.