Hotel owner hacked to death

THOOTHUKUDI

An armed gang murdered a parotta shop owner on Krishnarajapuram Main Road here late on Saturday night. Police said Vaazhvaangi (28) was winding up the day's business and was about to pull down the shutters. At around 11 p.m., three suspects came to the shop and picked up a wordy altercation.

Suddenly, two among them pulled out hidden knives from them and attacked Vaazhvaangi, who collapsed. Though, a few passersby alerted the police and the victim was rushed to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, he died on the way.

Superintendent of Police Jeyakumar and DSP Ganesh inspected the scene of crime. Vadapagam police have registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for three suspects from Arockiapuram. Preliminary inquiries revealed that previous enmity may be the motive.