Hostel facility must continue, say students

August 16, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

Students of John Paul Higher Secondary School, a government-aided institution, in Dindigul has appealed to Collector M.N. Poongodi to instruct the school administration to continue with its hostel facility till the end of the current academic year.

Shocked by the school administration’s decision to shut down the hostel in the middle of the academic year, the students said that those who had come from far off places faced difficulty in finding alternative accommodation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students from Kodaikanal, Sirumalai, Pandrimalai, Tiruppur and Coimbatore had been admitted to the hostel, they said in a petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.