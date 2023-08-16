ADVERTISEMENT

Hostel facility must continue, say students

August 16, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

Sundar S 5988

Students of John Paul Higher Secondary School with their parents at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Students of John Paul Higher Secondary School, a government-aided institution, in Dindigul has appealed to Collector M.N. Poongodi to instruct the school administration to continue with its hostel facility till the end of the current academic year.

Shocked by the school administration’s decision to shut down the hostel in the middle of the academic year, the students said that those who had come from far off places faced difficulty in finding alternative accommodation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Students from Kodaikanal, Sirumalai, Pandrimalai, Tiruppur and Coimbatore had been admitted to the hostel, they said in a petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US