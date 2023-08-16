HamberMenu
Hostel facility must continue, say students

August 16, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

Sundar S 5988
Students of John Paul Higher Secondary School with their parents at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Students of John Paul Higher Secondary School with their parents at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Students of John Paul Higher Secondary School, a government-aided institution, in Dindigul has appealed to Collector M.N. Poongodi to instruct the school administration to continue with its hostel facility till the end of the current academic year.

Shocked by the school administration’s decision to shut down the hostel in the middle of the academic year, the students said that those who had come from far off places faced difficulty in finding alternative accommodation.

Students from Kodaikanal, Sirumalai, Pandrimalai, Tiruppur and Coimbatore had been admitted to the hostel, they said in a petition.

