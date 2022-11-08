Hospitals warned against dumping medical waste on roadside, public places

TIRUNELVELI

Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan said that hospitals that dump medical waste in public places and on the roadside, instead of disposing it properly, will lose their licence and face legal action.

As he received petitions from the public during the grievance meet held here on Tuesday, Mr. Saravanan asked the public to alert the corporation officials about dumping of medical waste in their areas.

Visually challenged Alwar Samy of Arunachala Nagar in KTC Nagar here submitted a petition seeking permission for allotment of a space in the Tirunelveli Junction bus-stand for selling roasted groundnut.

Councilor Ravindar of ward 24 appealed to the Mayor to take steps to remove the sand taken from the drainage channels in his ward, particularly from the Periya Theru, Thaiyalkaarar Street, Pugazhenthi Street, Middle Street and Jawaharlal Street.

AIADMK councillor Chandrasekaran submitted a petition seeking desilting of all drainage channels in his ward and repairing of damaged roads.

DMK councillor Jeganathan of ward 5 complained that the Corporation officials were not informing him about development works being executed in his ward. “The officials, who had used the earth-movers for a couple of hours in my ward for the works, had siphoned off hefty sum by preparing fake bills which show that the earth-movers had been deployed from morning to evening. The officials should inform the councillors in advance when they do any work in any ward,” he said.

He said that officials had taken up road laying work in the midst of a monsoon in a few streets while avoiding thickly populated areas like Rahmath Nagar and Thimmarajapuram.

Roadside vendors of Madurai Road in Tirunelveli Junction, whose shops have been removed, urged the Mayor to allot them permanent shops in the Tirunelveli Junction bus-stand or along Madurai Road.

While members of Palayamkottai Makkal Nalvaazhvu Sangam, led by president Ramachandran, and residents of Kamatchi Nagar submitted petitions seeking regular supply of drinking water, residents of Baba Nagar in Tirunelveli Town submitted a petition for a community hall in their area.

When he visited a few areas under ward 3 of Tirunelveli Corporation along with Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Mr. Saravanan received petitions from the public. He inspected ongoing beautification works at East Manimurtheeswaram Temple and the Tamirabharani.

He promised to repair the ration shop building, borewell hand-pump and the roads at Sernthimangalam.