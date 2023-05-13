HamberMenu
Hospitals celebrate World Nurses Day

May 13, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Nursing students of Thoothukudi Government hospital taking out a rally on the occasion of World Nurses Day on Friday.

Nursing students of Thoothukudi Government hospital taking out a rally on the occasion of World Nurses Day on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

World Nurses Day was celebrated at hospitals here on Friday.  In Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, the nurses took-out a procession to mark the day. Carrying candles in their hands, the nurses organised the procession on the TVMCH premises after Dean Revathi Balan flagged off the rally.  A procession was taken out by the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital nurses. Nurses who served for 25 years and above were honoured with shawls, mementoes and certificates by the Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan in the presence of Dean G. Sivakumar and Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani. The nurses also participated in competitions. The Government Hospital in Kovilpatti also celebrated the day.

