Relief sought for giving ‘wrong discharge summary’

02 September 2020 18:45 IST

A youth has sought compensation of ₹ 1 crore from Dean, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, for giving him a ‘false’ discharge summary.

According to Sivasubramanian, 35, of Sindhupoondurai in Tirunelveli Junction, who is working with a private firm, blood and swab samples were collected from him and his family members on July 7 as his neighbour and house owner tested positive for COVID-19. After the Urban Primary Health Centre authorities informed him the next morning over phone that he had tested positive for the viral infection, he was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital in the afternoon.

“Though I did not have any symptom for COVID-19, I was admitted in the ward meant for patients undergoing treatment for the viral infection and was given tablets and other medicines for four days. When I was discharged on July 12 – on fourth day of my admission – I questioned them to understand the reason behind discharging me before the mandatory 14 days of quarantine-cum-treatment. They gave me a discharge summary while I was sent out,” says Mr. Sivasubramanian.

The discharge summary says that he was admitted to the hospital on July 3 and was under treatment for fever that lasted for four days and was discharged on July 12 on recovery from the viral infection.

“The quarantine notice pasted in front of my home says that I tested positive on July 8 but the discharge summary says that I was under treatment from July 3. Though I was asymptomatic, the discharge summary claims that I was running high fever and had cough for four days for which treatment was given. I was not even given a bed in the hospital from where I was forcibly sent out” he alleged. Seeking compensation for allegedly causing mental agony, he has sent a notice to Dean, TVMCH, M. Ravichandran and other officials.

Efforts to reach hospital authorities for a response were futile.