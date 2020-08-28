Vadamalayan Hospital opens new facility

28 August 2020 22:10 IST

The Madurai based Vadamalayan Hospitals opened a new facility, Vadamalayan Speciality Hospitals, here on Friday.

The 180-bed facility, which has come up at Angu Nagar here, would cater to the needs of people with experts from respective fields, said Chairman and Managing Director V Pugalagiri.

Started in Madurai 63 years ago, Vadamalayan Hospital has been catering to patients from Madurai and southern districts. The new facility here is expected to serve the local residents at affordable cost.

Advertising

Advertising

Collector M Vijayalakshmi, DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) M S Muthusami and former minister Natham Viswanathan were present. Medical Director Dr Pappunathan welcomed and other senior doctors and para medical teams participated. The hospital would become fully functional from January in a phased manner, doctors said.