Vadamalayan Hospital opens new facility

The Madurai based Vadamalayan Hospitals opened a new facility, Vadamalayan Speciality Hospitals, here on Friday.
The 180-bed facility, which has come up at Angu Nagar here, would cater to the needs of people with experts from respective fields, said Chairman and Managing Director V Pugalagiri.
Started in Madurai 63 years ago, Vadamalayan Hospital has been catering to patients from Madurai and southern districts. The new facility here is expected to serve the local residents at affordable cost.
Collector M Vijayalakshmi, DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) M S Muthusami and former minister Natham Viswanathan were present. Medical Director Dr Pappunathan welcomed and other senior doctors and para medical teams participated. The hospital would become fully functional from January in a phased manner, doctors said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath