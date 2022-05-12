Hospital workers nab maternity ward thief

Assistant Commissioner of Police V. Suresh Kumar honours two workers of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Thursday.

May 12, 2022 22:15 IST

MADURAI

Two contract workers - both women - of Government Rajaji Hospital were honoured by Madurai City Police for having nabbed a woman suspected in two cases of theft in maternity ward in the last week.

Assistant Commisioner of Police V. Suresh Kumar, who honoured the workers - S. Manju and A. Lakshmi, said that the police were clueless about the theft of ‘tirumangalyam’ from two women who were asleep in the maternity ward. However, the two security personnel, who noticed a woman moving in a suspicious manner on the hospital premises in the last few days, nabbed her and took her to the GRH police station.

When the police checked her belongings, the police found her in possession of the stolen properties. After recovering the gold jewellery, she was arrested and sent to judicial custody.