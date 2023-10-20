HamberMenu
Hospital to conduct contest to promote awareness of osteoporosis

October 20, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Celebrating the World Osteoporosis Day, the Devadoss Hospitals is conducting a contest for students from 5th to 9th standard to imagine and draw their own orthopaedic surgical robot, according to the hospital Vice-Chairman Satish Devadoss.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said that sadly, osteoporosis had often gone undiagnosed with studies suggesting that only about 20 % of the individuals had actually undergone treatment. Though it had not been neglected intentionally, lack of awareness with the majority of the public appeared to be the cause, with more neglect coming in from the rural pockets.

In a bid to educate on osteoporosis, the doctors at the Devadoss Hospitals had planned to conduct a contest for the students in the city schools. The 30 best entries would be invited to the hospital and witness the south Tamil Nadu’s first joint replacement robotic system apart from bagging certificates and winning awards, they added.

The hospital had, two months ago, launched the CUVIS joint robot system for artificial joint surgery, which is one of the most advanced robot machines in the world.

The doctors said that with the theme announced by the WHO as - Step up for Bone Health for this year, they said that protecting bones from fractures, particularly, for post-menopausal women was very important. Roughly, about 1.5 million people suffered osteoporosis-related fractures every year across the country and thus every hospital, irrespective of its size, should bring about awareness through campaigns and education, which would help prevent and also address remedial measures.

