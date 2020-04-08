Private hospital sealed in Thoothukudi

A private hospital here was sealed on Wednesday after a woman lab technician of the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

Subsequently, patients undergoing treatment in the multi-specialty hospital near Thoothukudi South Police Station were shifted to other hospitals.

Even as seven COVID-19 patients from the district are undergoing treatment in Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital and four more in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, a woman lab technician of the private hospital tested positive for the dreadful viral infection. Subsequently, her husband and her mother-in-law screened and they too tested positive for COVID -19.

So, they were admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Subsequently, the Chief Medical Officer of the hospital was home quarantined and 8 more colleagues of the affected lab technician were also admitted to the isolation ward of Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital and blood and swab samples have been taken from all of them. Though the Chief Medical Officer tested negative for COVID-19, he has been advised to be in home quarantine for 14 days. The results of 8 employees of the private hospitals are awaited.

Meanwhile, the hospital was sealed for sanitizing and the patients were shifted to other hospitals. The officials are in the process of identifying the people who met the lab technician, her husband and her mother-in-law.