Hospital run by nurses, para-medical staff sealed

Updated - October 01, 2024 07:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A private ‘hospital’ which was found to be functioning at Vickramasingapuram in the district without doctors was sealed on Tuesday.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, a qualified medical doctor, received complaints from the public that the ‘hospital’ was being run by a group of nurses and para-medical staff over the past few months in the absence of a doctor. Hence, Dr. Karthikeyan deputed Joint Director of Public Health Latha and Tahsildar of Ambasamudram Sabari Mallika to inspect the ‘hospital’ to check if the complaints were true.

As the inspection team found that the ‘hospital’ was being run by the nurses and the para-medical staff and that there was no qualified medical practitioner there, the team members seized all the documents from the hospital, including the ‘case sheets’ of the patients detailing the ‘treatment’ given to them. Subsequently, the officials sealed the ‘hospital’ on Tuesday.

Published - October 01, 2024 07:34 pm IST

