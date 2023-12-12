December 12, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A complaint has been lodged with the Thoothukudi South police against a man, who shared on social media a stage-managed video that showed a boy cleaning the surgical equipment in the bathroom of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

After a video showing a 10-year-old boy cleaning the scissors, forceps, scalpels and other equipment being used in the hospital for dressing the injuries of patients in one of the wards of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital was shared on social media, Dean Sivakumar ordered an internal inquiry. It revealed that the boy’s father, a diabetic, had been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The boy who had come to meet his father had cleaned the surgical equipment on the instructions from a stranger.

“Since the decayed second toe in the right leg of the patient had to be amputated, it was removed and the wound is healing gradually. He is to be discharged from the hospital within the next few days. When his son came to visit his recuperating father, the nurses dressed his wound and moved to the next patient after leaving behind the dressing kit. During this time, the stranger had asked the boy to clean the scissors, forceps, etc., and the boy obliged. The stranger filmed the boy cleaning the surgical equipment and shared it on social media to tarnish the image of the hospital,” said Dr. Sivakumar.

During the inquiry, the hospital authorities also found that one Inbaraj, who had come to visit his ailing relative from Paramankurichi, turned out to to be the stranger. He had lured the boy with the promise of giving him ₹20 if he cleaned the surgical equipment.

“We’ve also written to the Collector and Superintendent of Police seeking registration of case against the culprit,” Dr. Sivakumar said.

