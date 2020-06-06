Hospital gets new equipment

Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju on Saturday inaugurated fully automated electrochemiluminescence immunoassay analyser (EIA) at Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for COVID-19 management.

The government hospital is the first in the southern part of the State to get the ₹25-lakh facility, which was introduced in Chennai.

The analyser provides the result of a parameter (IL 6), which analyses the risk of progression of COVID-19 patients to a more serious disorder at an early stage. This helps in initiation of specific treatment at an early stage and helps reduce mortality rate.

Due to faster analysis, test results are provided in just 18 to 27 minutes and can be used to estimate four other parameters (ferritin, Trop T, Procalcitonin, Vitamin D) that are essential for management of COVID-19. It can also be used for other parameters such as hormones, tumour markers and for diagnosis of HIV and hepatitis infection.