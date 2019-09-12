Hospital gets heart clinic

A heart clinic was inaugurated at Vadamalayan Hospitals here on Thursday.

The facility, Healing Hearts Clinic, will function as an outpatient review point where a dedicated help desk comprising a specially trained nurse will be available to attend to queries.

“Heart failure is a result of damage to the heart. A person who suffers heart attack or any problem in the heart becomes a ‘heart failure patient’ after he survives the attack. This could be a life-long condition and needs regular follow-up in terms of medication, diet and other factors,” said V. Pugalagiri, Chairman of Vadamalayan Hospitals.

“Vadamalayan, entering into its 63rd year of service, is the first hospital in the State to start a dedicated heart clinic where patients will be treated as per international protocols on improving the quality of life of patients,” Dr. Pugalagiri added.

Manoj Dani, Founder and CEO of Healing Hearts Clinics, who is helping the hospital to set up the facility, said, “It is a chronic condition and the management is complex, needing multidisciplinary approach. Apart from raising awareness among patients, the heart clinic initiative will also ensure cost-effective treatment by reducing morbidity and recurrent hospitalisation.”

Chandra Pugalagiri, Joint Managing Director; Medical Director V. Pappunathan; Director and cardiologist B.R.J. Kannan; D. Ashok Kumar, Amuthan and cardiac anaesthetist D. Senthil Kumar were present.