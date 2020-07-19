Madurai

₹ 6.95 crore for horticulture development

A total of Rs. 6.95 crore has been allocated to Madurai district under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture for 2020-21.

In a press release, Deputy Director of Horticulture (in-charge) S. Kalaiselvan said ₹ 2.41 crore has been allocated to promote cultivation area expansion of hybrid vegetables, drumstick, high-density mango and guava, papaya, loose flowers and tuberose. The target area for expansion stands at 1,120 hectares.

A sum of ₹ 1 crore has been allocated to improve the cultivation area of non-seasonal vegetables. Under this component, a farmer will be given ₹2,500 as an incentive for cultivating vegetables in a hectare. A 50% subsidy will be given for polyhouse cultivation, shade net cultivation and installing water harvesting structures.

A total of ₹ 25.75 lakh has been allotted to provide power tillers and mini tractors to farmers with a subsidy of 25% to 50%. A 50% subsidy will be given to organic farmers for setting up vermicompost units and ₹ 14.20 lakh has been allocated for this purpose. An incentive of ₹ 4,000 will be given to organic farmers. Interested farmers can approach the block-level officials of the Horticulture Department.

