₹ 6.95 crore for horticulture development

A total of Rs. 6.95 crore has been allocated to Madurai district under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture for 2020-21.
In a press release, Deputy Director of Horticulture (in-charge) S. Kalaiselvan said ₹ 2.41 crore has been allocated to promote cultivation area expansion of hybrid vegetables, drumstick, high-density mango and guava, papaya, loose flowers and tuberose. The target area for expansion stands at 1,120 hectares.
A sum of ₹ 1 crore has been allocated to improve the cultivation area of non-seasonal vegetables. Under this component, a farmer will be given ₹2,500 as an incentive for cultivating vegetables in a hectare. A 50% subsidy will be given for polyhouse cultivation, shade net cultivation and installing water harvesting structures.
A total of ₹ 25.75 lakh has been allotted to provide power tillers and mini tractors to farmers with a subsidy of 25% to 50%. A 50% subsidy will be given to organic farmers for setting up vermicompost units and ₹ 14.20 lakh has been allocated for this purpose. An incentive of ₹ 4,000 will be given to organic farmers. Interested farmers can approach the block-level officials of the Horticulture Department.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath