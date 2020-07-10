Horticulture sales oulet inaugurated

Joint Director of Agriculture T. Vivekanandan and Deputy Director of Horticulture (in charge) S. Kalaiselvan inaugurated a horticulture sales outlet at Uzhavar Sandhai in Anna Nagar here on Friday.

Mr. Kalaiselvan said fruits and vegetables would be directly procured from farmers and sold at this outlet. “It is a temporary facility. Within two months, it will be shifted to a place near Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple in Tallakulam. A cold storage facility will also be set up there,” he said.

The Chief Minister had announced establishment of horticulture sales outlets in Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Salem and Chennai. “Farmers Producer Groups will be roped in for purchasing good quality fruits and vegetables from farmers and it will be sold there. This will ensure that the farmers earn good profits even as buyers will get quality farm produce at reasonable rates,” he said.

Preference would be given to organic vegetables and fruits, he added.