Horticulture Institute develops unique dryland model for drought tolerant fruit crops in Periyakulam

February 16, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - THENI

The Horticultural College and Research Institute (HC&RI) at Periyakulam in Theni district has developed a unique ‘IHCS model for drylands’ on a 2.5-acre coverage with drought tolerant fruit crops such as jamun, manila tamarind, wood apple and fig, among others.

Inaugurating the model, P Jeyakumar, Director, Directorate, Planning and Monitoring, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, said the demonstration unit would be useful for farmers and the scientific community in the region.

Speaking at a seminar organised by HC&RI on ‘Integrated Horticulture Based Cropping System (IHCS) for Drylands’ to focus on sustainable production in rainfed farming through introduction of valuable fruit crops here on Wednesday, he listed out the numerous scopes for enhancing horticultural crops in the State. With the national coverage accounting for 27.48 million hectares and annual production of 343.63 million tons, he said there was immense potential for expansion.

Such introduction of improved varieties and technological interventions in dryland condition would bring about the change in horticultural crop activities in Tamil Nadu. There was a need to shift traditional practices towards integrated cropping system, which would help expand crop coverage, productivity and livelihood status of small and marginal farm holdings.

HC&RI Dean J. Rajangam spoke about nutritional security, soil and water conservation measures, post-harvest management, value addition and marketing of minor dryland fruits. In Tamil Nadu, 7.5% soils were under problematic, that is saline, sodic and alkaline, which required tolerant dryland fruit crops with desired varieties for commercial exploitation in a profitable way.

Theni Joint Director (Agriculture) Senthil Kumar and Deputy Director (Horticulture) Arumugam highlighted the effective transfer of technologies, adoption and government schemes available for the welfare of dryland farmers.

S. Saraswathy and C. Muthaiah, Heads of the Department (Fruits & Plant Protection), spoke on scientific technologies towards input use efficiency, nutrient and integrated pest and disease management in fruit crops. Muthuramalingam proposed a vote of thanks.