Horticultural institute has established language laboratory, smart class rooms for research scholars

January 30, 2023

The Horticultural College and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Periyakulam, has established NAHEP-IDP language laboratory and smart class room for the benefit of scientific fraternity and students.

The institution organised ‘Scientists’ Interaction Meet – 2023’ for strengthening capacity building and stake holders in teaching and learning, said a press release issued here on Monday.

On the occasion, P. Ramasundaram, National Coordinator NAHEP-IDP programme, ICAR, New Delhi, highlighted the role of skill development, importance of capacity building, networking and industrial collaboration, vocational training, students placement and self-revenue generation. Besides, he also emphasised the need of self-sustainability of IDP Programme in future for the benefit of young agriculture scientists.

S.D. Sivakumar, Nodal officer (IDP), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, focussed the linkages to enhance the employability of agriculture graduates and implement the academic continuity plan in agro-based sciences. He also stressed the need of MoU and dual degree programmes with leading agricultural global Universities for higher studies.

J. Rajangam, Dean, Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam, explained digital agriculture, virtual learning environment and agro-based entrepreneurship through the project and highlighted the major achievements and activities undertaken within NAHEP.

The National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for Institutional Development Plan (IDP) is a comprehensive intervention to boost the agricultural academic excellence in India. The centrally sponsored sector project has been focusing and giving priorities on the quality education system in agriculture for global competency. Besides, the project aims to develop resources, mechanism for supporting infra-structure, faculty development and student advancement.

The Institutional Development Plan (IDP) is a holistic model to raise the standard of current agricultural education system to provide more job opportunities and create entrepreneurship oriented programme on par with global agricultural education standards.

The Indian Council for Agricultural Research, New Delhi, has been supporting the project in State agricultural universities with future vision towards talented technocrats in agriculture and horticulture programmes.

C. Muthiah, Professor and Head, Department of Plant Protection proposed the vote of thanks, the release said