Horse-trading at its best to get chairmanship in town panchayats

P Sudakar

P Sudakar

TIRUNELVELI

Intense horse-trading is going on in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts to encourage the independent candidates to switch sides to capture chairmanship in a few town panchayats.

The Kalakkad municipality, which was upgraded recently as municipality from town panchayat, has been placed in a spicy situation. Of the 27 wards in the urban civic body, independents got elected from 11 wards while the DMK could win only 10 wards. Voters of the remaining 6 wards elected AIADMK candidates.

Since the DMK was in need of four more councilors to get the chairmanship, all-out efforts were made to woo the independent councilors, who not even dreamt of an unexpected post-poll windfall. After a range of promises were given to gullible targets to get the magic number of 14, the DMK has finally heaved a sigh of relief.

“Since the DMK is the ruling party now, it has to save its face anyway by getting the maiden chairmanship of this new municipality. Seizing this opportunity, the elected independent candidates were placing before us unimaginable demands to extend their support. Having left with no other option, we’ve promised to fulfill those demands at the earliest,” said a DMK office-bearer.

Even as the talks were going on to appease the independents, AIADMK councilors Isravel of ward 3, Murugaperumal of ward 6 and Somasundari of ward 7, along with independent candidate Shanthi of ward 10, joined the DMK on Thursday evening to take the ruling party’s strength in the council to 14. Eventually, the dramatic turn of events has ensured chairmanship to the DMK..

In Vasudevanallur town panchayat in Tenkasi district also, 11 independents have been elected to the council with 18 members. The DMK had to content with 5 members and the AIADMK and the AMMK have won 1 ward each. Since the AIADMK is in no mood to get the chairmanship with its lone councilor, the DMK has apparently made ‘early bird’ offer.

After electing AIADMK’s P.H. Paul Manoj Pandian in the Assembly election held in last May, the Alangulam town panchayat in Tenkasi district, having 15 wards, has reposed their faith in 5 independent candidates and 2 DMDK candidates while the DMK could win only 3 wards and the AIADMK got 4 wards. The remaining one ward has gone in favour of the Congress.

Again, the DMK is trying to secure the support of all elected independent candidates since the ruling party feels that it could be a face-saving victory after losing the battle of ballots in the Assembly election.

The Courtallam town panchayat that generates more revenue than any other town panchayat in Tenkasi district as a few lakh tourists would visit this tourist destination every year during the season between June and August is mired in a different situation as the DMK and the AIADMK have won 4 wards each. Since the 8 wards in the town panchayat have been equally shared by the ruling party and its arch rival, horse-trading woo a councilor from the opposition camp generates more heat in this place known for its salubrious climate.

In Srivaikundam town panchayat in Thoothukudi district, which has 18 wards, the DMK won 8 wards while its allies Congress and MDMK bagged one seats each. The AIADMK had 3 councilors – Shanmugasundaram of ward 2, his wife Arunachala Vadivu of ward 8 and son Premkumar of ward 12.

Even though the ruling party had got the sufficient number to get the chairmanship, the AIADMK councilors joined the DMK in the presence of Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan on Thursday to take DMK’s strength to 11.