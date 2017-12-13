After two years, ‘pisanam’ paddy season to begin soon

After a gap of nearly two years, the district is going to witness remunerative ‘pisanam’ paddy season this year as most of the system and rain-fed irrigation tanks and all 11 dams now have comfortable storage.

After being let down successively by the southwest and northeast monsoons last year, the farmers’ hope on the nature belied once again when southwest monsoon played truant this year also.

Even as this climatic condition created drought-like situation in the district and the agriculturists, who had gone in the cultivation of rain-fed crops, are running from pillar to post to get the crop insurance, the northeast monsoon that started on a belated note has ensured good influx of water into all 11 reservoirs in the district and the 2,500-odd irrigation tanks.

Buoyed by this trend, farming operations in the district have moved to top gear.

“We’ve decided to go in for paddy cultivation on 50,000 hectare. While farmers have already completed cultivation on 25,000 hectares, preparations are to cover the remaining 25,000 hectares. Utilizing the conducive situations, we’ll achieve the target this year,” hopes Kannan, Joint Director of Agriculture.

Since almost all irrigation tanks around the rain-shadow regions of Nanguneri, Thisaiyanvilai and Moolaikkaraipatti areas, all getting water from the Manimuthar dam, have more than 50% water now, and a few of these waterbodies are already overflowing, thanks to the active northeast monsoon so far this year, they will reach their maximum capacity by December 22 as water from the largest reservoir of the district will be released from December 20 onwards. Hence, the farmers are quite confident of enjoying bumper crop during this ‘pisanam’ season.

“With the available water in the irrigation tanks, farming operations have already started with the agriculturists preparing the fields besides raising nursery. Though the farmers of this area have started this paddy season on a delayed note owing to the delayed onset of monsoon, they are so happy now as they are sure of enjoying good harvest this year with comfortable storage in the waterbodies. If the water is used judiciously now, they can even have one more crop between March and June with the water available in wells,” says farmer S. Jayakumar of Moolaikkaraipatti.