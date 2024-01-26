GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Honouring of freedom fighters and officials marks Republic day in Madurai

January 26, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M.S. Sangeetha inspecting the Guard of Honour at the Republic Day celebration in Madurai on Friday.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha inspecting the Guard of Honour at the Republic Day celebration in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The national flag was unfurled on the occasion of 75th Republic Day by Collector M.S. Sangeetha at the armed reserves ground here on January 26. Accompanied by Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh, she inspected the Guard of Honour of armed reserve police and took the salute of the parade by contingents of police, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel, Home Guards and National Cadet Corps.

She honoured freedom fighters and their family members and police personnel for their service.

Cultural performances, distribution of welfare assistance and recognition of government employees for their social work also took place. 

Ms. Sangeetha distributed welfare measures worth ₹ 2.76crore from various departments of the State government, including agriculture, horticulture and slum clearance to 38 beneficiaries.

A total of 210 police personnel and 260 government officials were honoured for their service.  

In addition, 40 heads of various Adi Dravidar welfare schools were honoured for their performance in achieving the most pass percentage in their schools. 

A total of 560 students from schools and colleges across the district, including Sourashtra Girls High School, T. Kallupatti Government Higher Secondary Schools, Madurai West Panchayat Middle School, performed gymnastics, dance, yoga and songs. 

South Zone Inspector General K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, Madurai city Police Commissioner J. Loganathan, Madurai range Deputy Inspector General R.V. Ramya Bharati were among the others present at the event.

