COVID-19 volunteers honoured

15 July 2021 00:28 IST

Collector K. Senthil Raj on Wednesday honoured 36 students, 30 volunteers and 12 non-governmental organisations for joining hands with the district administration in serving the COVID-19 patients when the first two waves were threatening the district.

“Without any expectation, you served the infected persons in government hospitals, control rooms and took the relief materials to the people in containment zones. As you joined hands with the official machinery, we could control the ‘first and second waves’ of COVID-19.

Caution

Though the number of fresh cases has come down, there should be no room for complacency in following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. If we can wage a sustained and disciplined fight against this viral infection, we can easily neutralize even the ‘third wave’,” he said.

District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan, Assitant Collector (training) Srutanjay Narayanan, Dean, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital Nehru were present.