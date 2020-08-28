Madurai

Honour for SI’s Madurai representative

Founder president of Soroptimist International (SI), Madurai, Anitha Rajarajan, is one among 100 women selected across the world to be featured in #WhoIsShe campaign in SI’s centenary celebration.

Twelve outstanding Soroptimists will be showcased each month. Ms. Anitha conducted campaigns to establish youth clubs, against use of plastic and aided the local body in source segregation of waste.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Anitha said, “This is the first time I have received international recognition for my work. It was exciting to do the kind of work I did over the last 10 years and I hope to continue doing this. It iss exhilarating to be recognised among so many notable contributors, including some inspiring women from the early 1900s.”

