Honest tax payers are suffering in the hands of Roving Squad Officers, says trade body leader

August 29, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - MADURAI

The honest tax payers in Tamil Nadu are suffering in the hands of the SGST Roving Squad Officers engaged in the enforcement of GST Act as they do not possess complete knowledge of the GST Act, said TN Agro Food Chamber of Commerce president S Rethinavelu.

Speaking at an interface organised by the Department of Commercial Taxes in Chennai recently where Minister P. Moorthy participated, he said that the lack of complete knowledge resulted in unwanted friction and anxiety amongst the traders.

On many occasions, the trucks, carrying the goods with proper documents though, were subjected to stoppage at the check posts at odd hours under the guise of checking. Without issuing show cause notice, the officers, even for minor errors, slapped 200 per cent penalty. The assessees were not given any opportunity to explain and were forced to remit the penalty as the lorry and goods may be confiscated.

The officials never revealed the reason in writing for inspection. Without knowing the difference between inspection, raid and audit, they posed questions and demanded several queries. Sometimes, they wanted records since 2017, said Mr Rethinavelu and added that though traders submitted several returns regularly in the GSTN portal, such demands only showed the officials’ exceeding their powers.

At a time, when the traders’ looked at simplified procedures and transparent functioning, such humiliation caused apprehensions, he said and suggested that the SGST enforcement officials may undergo a prescribed course in GST enactment similar to GST practitioners.

He further said that the Roving Squad officers should not have the powers to levy spot fines while intercepting the goods vehicles when the assessee’s name, address and GST Identification Number are available in the accompanying documents. The officers should give Show Cause Notice to the assessee pointing out the errors noticed by him and forward the file to the assessing officers concerned for disposal, allowing the goods vehicle to proceed without any delay. If the consignment is not covered with any documents a penalty may be levied upto 200 percent.

A circular bearing 10/2019 issued by then Commissioner Commercial Taxes T.V. Somanathan should be implemented after withdrawing the amendments. If this was done, Mr Rethinavelu felt that it would solve 75 per cent of the problems faced currently in the State by the trade industry and charged that the Roving Squad officers failed to take note of the salient features in the circular.

He appealed to the Minister to implement them and give a new meaning as he had done in the Registration Department in TN, which has been widely appreciated by the user public.