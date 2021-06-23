Homes inspected

23 June 2021 21:26 IST

Madurai

The Member of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights V. Ramaraj on Wednesday inspected the Annai Sathya Home for Children and other observation homes in Madurai.

He also inspected the Sri Lankan Refugee Camp in Anaiyur to ascertain the condition of children at the camp. Earlier, he had inspected the children homes in Virudhunagar. He would be inspecting the children homes in Tenkasi.

Advertising

Advertising

Movement opposes NEET

The State Coordinator of Save Higher Education Movement Tamil Nadu R. Murali submitted a representation to the newly formed committee headed by retired High Court Judge Justice A.K. Rajan to study the impact of NEET.

In its representation submitted on Wednesday, the movement said that it opposed NEET as it was against social justice and there was no transparency.