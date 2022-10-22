Homes for rehabilitated mentally ill persons opened at two places in Tirunelveli

Homes for rehabilitated mentally ill persons, who have been rescued from the streets and rehabilitated through medical treatment, have been inaugurated at Thatchanallur and Gandhi Nagar here.

An Emergency Care and Rescue Centre (ECRC) was established at Kandigaiperi Hospital in July last year for handling the abandoned senior citizens and mentally ill persons wandering along the streets. The ECRC takes care of 20 persons at a time by giving them medical assistance and counselling. With the guidance of Banyan, a Chennai-based non-governmental organisation(NGO) which has been rescuing and rehabilitating mentally ill patients since 1993, R-Soya Trust, a Tirunelveli-based NGO, is executing the programme here.

While a few of the rehabilitated mentally ill persons are accepted by their families, most of the families reject them as they are seen as burden. In most cases, the families cannot afford to keep them. Hence, the homes for rehabilitated mentally ill persons were established at two places in Tirunelveli by R-Soya Trust.

“While five houses have been hired for these rehabilitated men at Gandhi Nagar near Pettai, three houses for women have been set up at Thatchanallur. Besides fulfilling their basic needs, these rehabilitated men and women can also clean the house and the surroundings and even go out for buying vegetables for preparing food. Three of the rehabilitated men are now doing tailoring, cattle rearing and carpentry, in line with their interests,” says Saravanan of R.-Soya Trust which has posted round the clock caretakers in these houses.

After inaugurating the home at Thatchanallur on Friday, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy celebrated Deepavali with the rehabilitated women.