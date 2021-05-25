Homes for children of COVID-hit parents

25 May 2021 19:55 IST

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration has arranged shelter, food and protection for children, whose parents are either under treatment or dead due to COVID, in two homes in the district.

In a statement, Collector R. Kannan said that the District Child Welfare Committee and the District Child Protection Unit have identified V.V. Vanniyaperumal Anbu Illam for boys and Annai Therasa Children’s Home in Sattur for girls.

Those who come across such destitute children can inform the Chairperson, CWC, M.M.S.S.S. Reception Home, 1/648, Lakshmi Sundaram Theatre Road, Gandhi Nagar Street, Pandian Nagar, Virudhunagar 626-001. They can also call 80569-09657 or 81224-28370.

They can also contact District Child Protection Officer, 2/818 VOC Nagar, Soolakkarai Medu, Virudhunagar – 626-003. Contact numbers 04562-293946 or 75986-37481, 93459-05822 or 96007-36187.

People can also seek help through Childline 1098, the statement added.

Thoothukudi

The district administration has made arrangements to take care of the children whose parents have been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment or had expired due to the viral infection.

In a statement, Collector Dr. Senthil Raj said children below the age of 18 may be in need of temporary or permanent care and shelter after their parents are either admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment or had passed away due to the viral infection.

When the public, service organisations or the social activists come to know about these children, they may alert Childline (1098), Thoothukudi Child Protection Unit (0461 – 233118 or 73058 97305) and Thoothukudi District Child Welfare Committee (0461 – 2337655 or 99429 32260) so that appropriate measures can be taken to protect these children by admitting them to government-approved homes, he said.