Homes for children of COVID-hit parents

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration has arranged shelter, food and protection for children, whose parents are either under treatment or dead due to COVID, in two homes in the district.

In a statement, Collector R. Kannan said that the District Child Welfare Committee and the District Child Protection Unit have identified V.V. Vanniyaperumal Anbu Illam for boys and Annai Therasa Children’s Home in Sattur for girls.

Those who come across such destitute children can inform the Chairperson, CWC, M.M.S.S.S. Reception Home, 1/648, Lakshmi Sundaram Theatre Road, Gandhi Nagar Street, Pandian Nagar, Virudhunagar 626-001. They can also call 80569-09657 or 81224-28370.

They can also contact District Child Protection Officer, 2/818 VOC Nagar, Soolakkarai Medu, Virudhunagar – 626-003. Contact numbers 04562-293946 or 75986-37481, 93459-05822 or 96007-36187.

People can also seek help through Childline 1098, the statement added.