Homeopathy COVID-19 Care Centre inaugurated

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy inaugurated a 50-bed homeopathy COVID-19 Care Centre at Government Homeopathy Medical College in Tirumangalam near here on Thursday.

Later, addressing media persons, along with Collector Aneesh Sekar, Mr. Moorthy said that additional doctors and nurses would be deployed at the mini centres.

The Minister also inspected the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry here where COVID-19 vaccination was administered to those aged between 18 and 44.

Madurai Corporation also conducted vaccination camps at 15 places, including MADITSSIA auditorium on Ambedkar Salai, Indian Overseas Bank at Sathamangalam, UPHC K. Pudur, Jain Vidyalaya at Tiruppalai, Duraisamy Nagar, and Agrini Apartments. Vaccine is also administered at Urban Primary Health Centres.