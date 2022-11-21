  1. EPaper
Homeopathy college students temporarily withdraw protest

November 21, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Following an assurance from the officials to look into their demands, students of Government Homoeopathic Medical College in Tirumangalam temporarily withdrew their strike on Monday.

The clinical secretary of the student committee S. Deepak noted that the students protested for the last three days after they were asked to shift to Virudhunagar for classes. “The proposed space for us was the TAEI trauma care system at Virudhunagar which is under-construction. How are we to be accommodated there?,” he asked

The college housing around 300 students has been long-petitioning for basic infrastructure such as hostel buildings, and lecture halls which are in dilapidated conditions and therefore have been kept shut. The committee’s chairperson P. Rachel Evangelin Mary said that the students were attending classes in laboratories since halls were unfit for use. The students also demanded for efficient out-patient department.

“The college is devoid of proper toilets and even a compound wall which paves way for anti-social elements to camp here at night,” said Mr Deepak.

The student committee’s secretary R. Akilan noted that even after State Health Minister Ma. Subramanian held an inspection in August and assured to take steps in constructing a new building for the college, things never progressed.

When contacted, college principal N. Karthigeyan said that Director of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy S. Ganesh had spoken with the Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and within a week, land would be identified for the college building.

Upon receiving the directions, the students resolved to temporarily withdraw the protest. While, Mr Deepak said that they would resume their protests if things do not take shape within the next two weeks.

